'One-way ticket to hypothermia': Survival expert says yes to free PLB

Two very experienced Tasmanian hikers say the free hire of personal beacon locators from national parks could save lives, and also reduce the state's search and rescue bill.
The state government will not consider the introduction of free hire emergency personal beacon locators (PLBs) from national parks after three hikers recently died on Tasmanian hikes.
This is despite PLB availability "not guaranteed" from the state's hire service, according to the Service Tasmania website.
Meanwhile, a nine-year-old's life was saved by a PLB this month after a family got stuck in bad weather conditions at the Walls of Jerusaleum.
Launceston survival expert Alex Mileham, who did not use PLBs for decades but now has one every time he goes hiking, said the unpredictable weather conditions in Tasmania heightened the need for PLBs.
Mr Mileham said a free hire service from national parks could also allow walkers to register their trip with authorities at the same time.
He stressed that they, or an Emergency Position Indicator Radio Beacon, should only be used in an emergency, and that brief training on this point may be required.
"Tassie walking is a different beast and I don't think there is enough awareness from authorities about how quickly things can turn bad," Mr Mileham said.
"You can start on a hike and it's a beautiful day and suddenly the weather changes, it is a southerly, and it will really fight back."
Mr Mileham said an element of safety complacency often crept in.
"People think that because the tracks are well-looked after, or they have an overnight destination, that they don't have to worry. But if you get wet, and you don't have an PLB, you can get into some real trouble," he said.
"If you are not prepared to stay outdoors overnight, and you are doing that in wet clothing, summer or winter, that is almost a guaranteed, one-way ticket to hypothermia."
He said most rescues occurred on day hikes.
"Most people who get into trouble, and there are exceptions, but most get into trouble on a one day hike. They set out at 8am in the morning and think they will be back home by 9pm on the sofa, or out with friends, and they don't take take extra clothing, food, water, a sleeping bag."
Tasmanian National Park Association president Nick Sawyer said free hire of PLB could increase their usage in Tasmania's wildernesss, and also reduce search and rescue costs.
"It might well be worth [Parks'] time to investigate loaning them out for free," he said.
"There is a huge vested interest for the government in getting people to carry PLBs because they take the search out of search and rescue, which is the expensive part when you have dozens of people looking for days at a time."
The most recent annual report shows that search and rescue helicopter missions jumped from 330 to 390 in 2021 to 2022, with more than 1000 helicopter hours, but data for 2023 was not found.
The budget for rescue was $6,600, and was in addition to the emergency management budget of more than $121,500.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.