Abetz should stop decreeing which choices are legitimate and which aren't

WHEN are Tasmanians going to start facing the truth? The Liberals were never going to win majority government, the infrastructure, housing, power, etc promises will all end up where they have been for years, on the back burner and maybe the biggest home truth is that, although long overdue, will not guarantee young Tasmanian footballers a place in the AFL. The AFL is proving that by using its state entity, AFL Tasmania, to scrap the closest thing we had to a second tier football league, the TSL.