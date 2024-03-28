Abetz should stop decreeing which choices are legitimate and which aren't

FOR years, Eric Abetz stridently opposed the freedom of same-sex partners to marry the person of our choice.
But now there is a call to ban practices that seek to change and convert LGBTIQA+ people, he is suddenly an advocate for us being able to choose such practices (ABC election night broadcast, March 23).
In reality, it is impossible to give informed consent to conversion practices because they are always based on false, misleading and pseudo-scientific claims about sexuality and gender identity.
On top of that, LGBTIQA+ people who are trapped in conversion practices often have little real choice because they have grown up amidst extremely negative attitudes, and are threatened with loss of family, faith, community and God's love if they don't try to change or suppress who they are.
It's time Mr Abetz faced up to the fact that the practices he wants to allow are cruel and traumatising, and have been banned across most of Australia as a result.
It's also time he stopped decreeing which of our choices are legitimate and which aren't.
Rodney Croome, Hobart
WHEN are Tasmanians going to start facing the truth? The Liberals were never going to win majority government, the infrastructure, housing, power, etc promises will all end up where they have been for years, on the back burner and maybe the biggest home truth is that, although long overdue, will not guarantee young Tasmanian footballers a place in the AFL. The AFL is proving that by using its state entity, AFL Tasmania, to scrap the closest thing we had to a second tier football league, the TSL.
Many young Tasmanians used this to gain acceptance into the yearly draft, where, if they were lucky, they were picked up by an AFL Club but many missed out and were forced to try their luck in other 2nd tier competitions like the VFL, WAFL and SA league.
Having a Tassie team won't guarantee them a place either because the AFL have inserted a clause saying that in a short period of time the Tassie Devils must be competitive and pay their way which means that the Devils need to grab the cream of the crop when it comes draft time and they're usually not many Tasmanians amongst that lot.
This state has always punched above its weight but we also need to be realistic about what is achievable and what is not. The Jack Jumpers are a prime example ,outside dollars, foreign players and coaches not 100 per cent Tasmanian and the Devils will need the same formula to thrive!
Ken Terry, Bridport
IT IS interesting isn't it that the economy can't support an increase beyond 2 per cent (according to the CEO of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Business) for the lowest paid, even in an economy where unemployment is almost zero, well very low at least.
But that same economy can afford to increase the pay of Manager, CEOs and board members any increase they all see as fit for themselves. There is no public scrutiny of their remuneration package increase.
Seems to me what's good for the goose should also apply to the gander.
Today's basic wage earners are treated much the same as the serfs of history.
Perhaps the French solution should apply as well? After all, to ignore the lessons of history is to learn nothing, and to but repeat the follies of the past.
M Fyfe, Riverside
AS I wrote months ago as a proud ALP Member and MUA life member I'm glad White is going. She has divided the party and alienated the union movement for right wing ideology but wait for the announcement: I want to be your Lyons Federal Member. And the weak ALP executive will endorse her.
Mick Robinson, Beauty Point
Thank you Eric, (The Examiner, March 27). I will assume you are a bus traveller or a regular walker to places you need to get to. Then you are a conscientious climate carer in practical ways. It was the sudden changing of traffic lights for vehicles at Newnham Place I was highlighting, not the pedestrian crossing signals.
A driver unaware of this quick traffic light change occurring may "rear end" another vehicle.
J. Breen, Newnham
