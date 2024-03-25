Party leaders primary votes dip in recent election

Premier Jeremy Rockliff was the most popular of the state election's 167 candidates, but his vote went backwards this year compared to the 2021 election.
So far, Mr Rockliff has polled 18,885 primary votes with some postal votes still to received and counted by the Tasmanian Electoral Commission.
This figure is down from the previous election when he polled 19,186 first preference votes.
Labor leader Rebecca White's primary vote also dropped, from 16,338 votes in 2021 to 13,624 this year.
Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff's primary vote tally went from 10,161 votes in 2021 to 8965 this year.
The least amount of votes were received by independent John Forster in Clark who received 55 votes.
Former Labor leader David O'Byrne received 5941 votes as an independent in this year's campaign, compared to the 7538 votes he received in the 2021 election as a Labor candidate.
He had more votes than any of the Labor candidates this election, except for Dean Winter who scored 7500 votes.
