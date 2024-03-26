The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'I'm not going to criminalise his homelessness' magistrate tells court

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated March 26 2024 - 4:25pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jai Cameron Lunt leaving the court in January Picture Nick Clark
Jai Cameron Lunt leaving the court in January Picture Nick Clark

A homeless man walked out of the Launceston Magistrates court after serving two months jail with nowhere to go, the court heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.