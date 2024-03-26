'I'm not going to criminalise his homelessness' magistrate tells court

A homeless man walked out of the Launceston Magistrates court after serving two months jail with nowhere to go, the court heard.
Jai Cameron Lunt, 23, who at the 11th hour decided to represent himself, pleaded guilty to a number of charges and was found guilty after a hearing on a number of others.
Lunt was first arrested in January after alleged involvement in an 11 hour standoff with police at his family's home in Wellington Street.
He was bailed after appearing in court three times in three weeks but was remanded in custody on January 22 after breaching an interim restraint order.
Lunt was found guilty of resisting police, breach of bail, trespass, breach of interim restraint order and attempt to steal.
The court heard that Lunt was on bail when he went to the Woolworths Ampol at Kings Meadows in an attempt to buy cigarettes.
He told an assistant that he had no money and when refused service he became aggressive and angry.
"If you do not give me cigarettes you will be dead," police prosecutor Beri Kurdistan related Lunt as saying.
He ran towards the complainant and punched him to the left ear and head.
Lunt stole several packets of cigarettes and a packet of Minties to a total value of $442.55.
In another hearing magistrate Ken Stanton viewed CCTV footage from Woolworths Launceston in which Lunt attempted to steal cigarettes on January 21 2024.
He was also found at his parents' address in Wellington Street on January 21 2024.
He was also found guilty of resisting arrest on January 22 and trespass.
Lunt told the court he could not remember any of the incidents.
Lunt was found not guilty of a count of stealing with force after a witness said that he had given a man a cigarette before he was struck.
Mr Stanton said he could not be certain beyond reasonable doubt that it was Lunt who struck the witness Benjamin Lee.
In sentencing Mr Stanton asked Lunt where he lived when not in custody.
"I've got nowhere to live but I'll be able to find a place," he said.
"I'm over messing up that is for sure."
Mr Stanton said that Lunt had spent enough time in custody for the offences he was guilty of and weighed the consequences of releasing him on bail.
"Do I really need to set him up to fail?," he asked in reference to a previous bail condition that he report to the Forensic Mental Health Service.
"He's not going to do it."
Lunt told the hearing that he could not find the FMHS.
Mr Stanton said he was not going to order that Lunt not loiter because it would lead to him getting arrested.
"I'm not going to criminalise his homelessness, he has spent more than enough time in custody," he said.
Mr Stanton adjourned two further matters including allegations of burglary, stealing cigarettes, destroying property at Meadow Mews on January 14 until August 27.
