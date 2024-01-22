For the third time in less than three weeks this 22-year-old has got bail

A 22-year-old man allegedly involved in an 11-hour standoff with police in early January received bail for the third time in less than three weeks on Monday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Jai Cameron Lunt of no fixed address appeared before magistrate Ken Stanton on a charge of attempting to steal cigarettes at Woolworths on January 21, a count of breaching a restraint order, and breaching bail by going within 10 metres of a home in Wellington Street.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry opposed bail.
Mr Lunt was bailed on January 5 to reappear on March 6 after appearing on charges of trespass, threatening a police officer, assaulting a police officer, destroying property and resisting a police officer overnight on January 3-4.
The alleged incident involved the closure of streets adjacent to Wellington Street and using Tasmania Police special operations group members and specialist negotiators.
Mr Lunt was bailed by police but was arrested the same day on a breach of bail charge.
On January 13, Mr Lunt appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court charged with two counts of stealing with force concerning allegations that he punched an employee at Woolworths petrol station while demanding cigarettes.
Police allege he stole cigarettes worth $442.
He also appeared on a count of burglary, three counts of stealing and two counts of destroying property on January 13 concerning allegations at Meadow Mews.
He was arrested on January 14 and refused bail in after-hours court.
On January 17, Mr Lunt received bail from Magistrate Sharon Cure and was ordered to reappear on February 22.
Police allege that on January 21, Mr Lunt walked to the service desk at Woolworths and selected two packets of cigarettes worth $63.
He dropped the packets when challenged by staff.
Police allege that when he walked to an address on Wellington Street according to the restraint order, he was not permitted within 10 metres.
Mr Lunt answered questions from Mr Stanton.
He has not pleaded to any of the charges and has not secured a lawyer.
Mr Stanton bailed Mr Lunt to reappear on February 22 at 9.45 am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.