Rockliff doing deals to form government, but won't 'be trading ministries'

Despite his party falling short of a majority, Jeremy Rockliff says the Liberals are best-placed to form government after doing deals with the crossbench.
Initial results after polls closed on Saturday, March 23 put the Liberal Party on track to win at least 13 seats, and possibly up to 15 - less than the 18 required - while Labor was likely to secure 10.
Mr Rockliff said he had reached out independent and Jacqui Lambie Network candidates who were looking likely to win their seats, promising the result would be a government that delivered "certainty and stability".
"The parliament that will sit in coming weeks will be the parliament that the people voted for, and I respect that," he said.
"I respect the will of the voters, and we will act with maturity when it comes to the parliament and everyone in the parliament.
"Whatever the makeup of the parliament is we will work constructively to deliver that certainty and stability that Tasmanians voted for."
The Liberals' primary vote share dropped by about 12 per cent, and Mr Rockliff called the election late February after defectors Lara Alexander and John Tucker refused to guarantee supply to the previous minority Liberal government.
Despite this, the Premier said voters had clearly given the incumbent government the mandate to govern for a fourth term.
"The Tasmanian people have spoken," Mr Rockliff said.
"They've given us a bit of a kick. I accept that. That is a message that they expect more from their government.
"We'll double down on health. We'll double down on housing, and we'll double down on cost of living because that was the message from the Tasmanian people."
Mr Rockliff ruled out doing any deal with the Greens.
He said he looked forward to the results of negotiations in the coming days, but said he would not be budging on the election manifesto nor were cabinet positions up for grabs.
"I will not be trading ministries, and the 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's future is not up for negotiation," Mr Rockliff said.
