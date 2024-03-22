NTFA reveals six clubs for inaugural Premier League competition

Deloraine, Longford, Scottsdale and South Launceston will join Launceston and North Launceston in the new NTFA Premier League in 2025.
It comes as somewhat of a surprise considering the numerous strong NTFA candidates that put their hand up.
Across the summer, Bridgenorth and Hillwood had expressed their interest in joining the league to The Examiner.
Both clubs have strong men's and women's senior programs.
The Parrots also have an under-18 boys' side while the Sharks didn't have one last season.
Scottsdale is the only one of the four NTFA clubs being promoted that didn't have an under-18 boys' outfit in 2023 but they will have one this year.
NTFA president Damien Rhind said it was an exciting time for football in Northern Tasmania.
"The clubs were selected through a process managed by a five-person selection panel that included two AFL Tasmania staff members, two NTFA board members and an independent member with an AFL club background and experience in other community sport," he said.
"During the process a review into competition models around Australia was undertaken; it was determined that our AFL team is best underpinned by VFL, VFLW and now three regional premier leagues.
"The successful clubs were identified through a comprehensive selection process, as those that best met the criteria and standards set for the Premier League competition.
"There were nine overarching criteria with the following criteria prioritised: committee personnel, financial resource, capacity to field teams in proposed premier competitions, boys' and girls' junior pathways, infrastructure and sustainability.
"All clubs demonstrated areas of strength and highlighted areas for development ahead of their entry into the Premier League."
South Launceston and Longford make the step up having both made the premier division finals last season.
Deloraine finished outside the top five with five wins, while Scottsdale recorded just one win across the year.
Neither of last year's premier division grand finalists - Rocherlea and Hillwood - were selected for the Premier League.
Rhind said the NTFA and AFL Tasmania would work closely with each club ahead of their entry.
"The development of clubs will be aligned to the assessment criteria and newly-defined standards for the Premier competition," he said.
AFL Tasmania community football manager Tom Barwick said it was a thorough process and difficult to select the successful teams.
"There was strong interest and ambition from within the NTFA clubs and the difficult decision to determine the participating clubs is a credit to the clubs, their leaders, and the hard work they put into their applications," he said.
"A strong northern premier league will revive more local rivalries and provide opportunity for more northern clubs to support the development of more players through to senior football, and support the talent pathways programs that the Tasmania Devils will provide for Tasmanian football.
"AFL Tasmania want more girls and boys, men and women playing football in Northern Tasmania, and we believe a strong Northern Premier League can play an important role in growing the game.
"The clubs selected cover the entire Northern region, with strong pathways improving the accessibility of Premier League football in the North of the state.
"Each club has a junior boys' and girls' pathway that has them on a strong footing to grow and sustain a successful premier league club into the future."
