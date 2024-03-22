The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football
Breaking

NTFA reveals six clubs for inaugural Premier League competition

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated March 22 2024 - 5:00pm, first published 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deloraine's Renee Brough and Jordan Talbot, Scottdale's Michaela Carins and Joel Hayes, Longford's Jayde Nichols and Kacey Curtis and South Launceston's Jaslyn Freestone and Grant Holt at UTAS Stadium. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Deloraine's Renee Brough and Jordan Talbot, Scottdale's Michaela Carins and Joel Hayes, Longford's Jayde Nichols and Kacey Curtis and South Launceston's Jaslyn Freestone and Grant Holt at UTAS Stadium. Pictures by Paul Scambler

Deloraine, Longford, Scottsdale and South Launceston will join Launceston and North Launceston in the new NTFA Premier League in 2025.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.