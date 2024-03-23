Demolition central: Major Launceston sites under construction

Construction crews are being kept busy on multimillion-dollar projects across Launceston.
Albert Hall has been fenced off since November as it undergoes a $16 million upgrade of its 1980s-era eastern wing.
Demolition began in February and workers have since cleared out the former site of Victoria's Cafe.
Crews hope to have the majority of the demolition phase completed by the end of this month, and the entire project done within a year.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the upgrade would ensure a long future for "one of Tasmania's most significant heritage buildings".
"We all share the same excitement and vested interest in getting the best possible outcome for this incredible piece of Launceston's very fabric, historically and into the future," he said.
"At this stage we're well on track to see this project completed in March next year."
Further up the hill, foundations have been dug out on the corner block occupied by Colonial Hotel and Three Steps on George.
City of Launceston approved an $8 million project to add 38 new visitor accommodation units to the Colonial Hotel in mid-2021, however, the work has taken longer to begin than first expected.
Barricades have been erected on the street while the build takes place.
There's also plenty of activity on Wellington Street, where a commercial building neighbouring Domino's has been demolished.
Formerly home to Every Battery, the site was most recently occupied by Godfrey's, which later moved across the road.
The vacuum cleaner chain was in the news this week after it was announced the company would wind up after 93 years.
Demolition continues further up Wellington Street, where developer Errol Stewart hopes to have a Kia dealership in place by mid-year.
The new St Lukes Health building in Cimitiere Street is also set to be complete in the coming months.
