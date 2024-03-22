Tassie-first retailer locked in for Bunnings carpark site

A new store will open at the North Launceston Bunnings complex by the end of 2024.
Tool Kit Depot is building its first Tasmanian store on the Lindsay Street site that is already home to Bunnings, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and Petstock.
According to Bunnings Group, the store will stock up to 10,000 products spanning tools, equipment, safety and workwear from brands such as Milwaukee, Makita, Husqvarna and Hard Yakka.
The business will also offer tool servicing and a repairs workshop.
"We're excited to confirm construction is underway for a new Tool Kit Depot store in Launceston," TKD general manager Trent Emmins said.
"It'll span over 1500 square metres and create around 15 new jobs for Launceston locals who'll be on hand to help customers with expert advice.
"We know Launceston is home to many tradies who want the highest quality tools and work equipment at great value, and who are often fiercely loyal to their favourite brands."
TKD's arrival will continue the influx of bulky good retailers in the area.
The past few years alone have seen the arrival of The Good Guys, Sports Hut, RSEA Safety and two indoor golf facilities.
A helipad has also been established at the Silos Hangar behind Bunnings.
Mr Emmins said TKD was excited to be adding to its 14 stores across Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia.
"We're incredibly excited to be bringing Tool Kit Depot to Tassie and we look forward to sharing more details with the community as construction progresses," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.