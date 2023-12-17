The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Resident thrown out of council meeting for asking too many questions about hall

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
December 18 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retired architect Jim Dickenson was evicted from a Launceston council meeting after a heated exchange over Albert Hall. File picture
Retired architect Jim Dickenson was evicted from a Launceston council meeting after a heated exchange over Albert Hall. File picture

A Launceston resident had to be ushered out of a council meeting following a heated exchange with mayor Matthew Garwood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.