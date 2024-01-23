The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Demolition paves way for new Launceston Kia dealership

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated January 24 2024 - 7:28am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work has begun to demolish buildings on Wellington Street to make way for a new Kia dealership. Pictures by Hamish Geale, supplied
Work has begun to demolish buildings on Wellington Street to make way for a new Kia dealership. Pictures by Hamish Geale, supplied

Work on the city's newest caryard has begun in Wellington Street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.