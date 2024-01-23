Demolition paves way for new Launceston Kia dealership

Work on the city's newest caryard has begun in Wellington Street.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Developer Errol Stewart is setting up a new Kia dealership in South Launceston, and hopes to have the project complete within six months.
Demolition work on the corner of Wellington and Galvin streets, including the former Independent Living Centre building, is expected to be finished by Friday.
Mr Stewart said he had acquired the land over the past three years, and had been planning the project for the past two years.
"There's three titles we've acquired over a period of time," he said.
"It's adjacent to the Volkswagen centre as well, so we've got a decent presence on the main drag."
The new site will be about twice the size of Jackson Motor Company's existing Kia site near Seaport, and comes amid the brand's continual growth in Australia.
Kia sold about 76,000 cars across the country last year - more than double the 30,000 it was selling a decade ago.
"Once upon a time they were only small, but now they're a substantial player in the market," Mr Stewart said.
"They're in the top five sales operations in the country, so they just demanded a bigger facility, a better facility.
"We'll have it hopefully done by mid year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.