Your Say: Praise for Launceston General Hospital general and medical staff

WISH to applaud all the staff, doctors, nurses and general staff at the Launceston General Hospital.
I have been admitted several times to emergency and intensive care and have only the utmost praise for all the hardworking, efficient and always cheerful people who look after you.
I don't know how they carry on, day after day, under such stressful conditions.
They all deserve gold medals, and need all the help that the government should be giving them.
More nurses, more doctors, and more pay. They deserve it!
Cheers to you, you wonderful people.
Carol Cholewka, Low Head
A RECENT report indicates that China is behind in all of its core 2025 climate expectation targets. This will surprise many because clean energy is now the biggest driver of economic growth in China. The Chinese have also supercharged renewable energy resources. In my opinion, the Chinese made a significant mistake by also continuing to approve burning coal as a means of creating energy. Thus, the Chinese have the use of coal pouring huge amounts of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere which is negating, to a significant degree, the benefits of creating clean energy by the use of renewables.
A similar situation exists in Australia where Tanya Plibersek, the Federal Minister for the Environment and Water, has recently approved 19 coal and gas proposals with another 24 proposals waiting for approval.
Until the use of Fossil fuels, coal gas and oil to create energy, can be greatly reduced, the chances of reaching net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 appear to me to be unfortunately remote.
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
REGARDING the proposed 'defector' legislation. It does not seem appropriate for legislation to be enacted to deal with what is, ultimately, failures to identify potentially disloyal candidates in the preselection process.
The appropriate approach would be to ask for a 'prenup' type of contract when the candidate signs a 'Contract of Candidacy', promising to comply with certain behaviours and agreeing to leave the parliament if a split with the party is inevitable, only choosing to sit as an independent after successfully winning the subsequent by election as an independent.
This allows for each party to set their own standards, protocols and candidacy contracts as the requirements of their own party dictates.
Robert Stonjek, Kings Meadows
I DON'T know if I misheard, but it seems that Michael Ferguson, in a news item on TV, is claiming credit for the great empty space that is supposed to be a paediatrics wing at the LGH. I spent seven and a bit weeks in hospital at the beginning of last year, during which one of the things I discovered was that a certain politician had thought it a great vote winner to have a paediatrics wing, the only thing is that there isn't the staff etc to run it!
Then we have Guy Barnett spruiking the ban on ambulance ramping. In view of the fact that the ramping occurs because there are neither enough beds or staff in the Emergency Departments to fully service any exceptional numbers of patients, does the minister intend to create a tent city in the car park to hold the overflow or just dump them in the foyers of the various hospitals until they're able to be seen to?
I know there's an old saying about politicians leaving their brains in the fridge when they go to work, but I wish they wouldn't keep on proving it!
Richard Hill, Newstead
THE current electioneering by both major parties is an utter disgrace. Instead of presenting policies for us to consider, they have showered us with the confetti of moneyed promises, many/most of startling triviality, like chocolate fountains. This is insulting; we the electorate are being treated if we were greedy children. The Greens and most Independents on the other hand are putting policies before us to consider. The only conclusion I can draw is that neither Liberals or Labor are fit to govern, so the task is to vote for those who we would like to see as holding the balance of power, whichever major party forms a minority government.
John Biggs, Mt. Nelson
ANY real devil would eat the ball. That's what one has done to the pipe from our water supply.
Ron Nagorcka, Birralee
