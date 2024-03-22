Your Say: Praise for Launceston General Hospital general and medical staff

THE current electioneering by both major parties is an utter disgrace. Instead of presenting policies for us to consider, they have showered us with the confetti of moneyed promises, many/most of startling triviality, like chocolate fountains. This is insulting; we the electorate are being treated if we were greedy children. The Greens and most Independents on the other hand are putting policies before us to consider. The only conclusion I can draw is that neither Liberals or Labor are fit to govern, so the task is to vote for those who we would like to see as holding the balance of power, whichever major party forms a minority government.