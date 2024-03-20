The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Fed-up residents want West Tamar Highway slashed to 80km/h

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated March 21 2024 - 8:50am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Tamar Mayor Christina Holmdahl with Danbury Drive residents Ken Murray, Mishka Gora and children Henrietta, 16, and Emeric, 11, and Surinder Johl. Picture by Paul Scambler
West Tamar Mayor Christina Holmdahl with Danbury Drive residents Ken Murray, Mishka Gora and children Henrietta, 16, and Emeric, 11, and Surinder Johl. Picture by Paul Scambler

Residents who live alongside one of Northern Tasmania's busiest roads want the speed limit cut by 20km/h.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.