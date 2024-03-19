'Honest government ad' satire pulled from socials for using Premier's face

A popular Australian YouTube channel has had to remove its latest video, which lampoons Tasmanian politics, from its Facebook and Instagram for using an image of Jeremy Rockliff.
The Juice Media shared 'Visit Tasmania' the latest episode of its 'Honest Government Ad' series at the weekend on its social media channels.
In four days the video received more than 300,000 views on YouTube, but on Wednesday, March 20, the creator said they received an official complaint from the Tasmanian Electoral Commission (TEC) and the video was removed from Facebook and Instagram.
The Juice Media shared a screenshot of the email they said they received from the TEC, which said it was an offence to share an image of a political candidate in an internet advertisement without the candidate's consent.
"This video contains a photograph of Jeremy Rockliffe [sic]," the screenshot of the TEC email stated, misspelling the Premier's name.
The email went on to say the TEC had deemed the video to be an advertisement, and that the creator of the channel could face penalties of 300 penalty units, which is nearly $60,000, or 12 months in jail.
The video criticises the policies of both the Liberal and Labor parties and later shares a screenshot of the Bob Brown Foundation's (BBF) website votewild.org.au.
"Whatever you do, don't visit this site, which shows which candidates to vote for if you want a government that serves Tassie, rather than these guys," the voiceover says while showing the BBF website, before transitioning to logos of the AFL, mining and aquaculture companies.
"The Electoral Commissioner is of the view that the video is likely an advertisement and therefore requests either Mr Rockliffe's [sic] photo is removed from it, or that the video is taken [sic] as soon as possible, in compliance with the legislation," the email concluded.
In a post on Facebook, The Juice Media said they had removed the video from Facebook and Instagram, but that it remained on YouTube "where we've blurred out the Glorious Suprmeme Leader's photo".
"Apparently you can go to jail for that in Tasmania. Cool and normal."
Comment has been sought from the TEC.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.