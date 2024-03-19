A heart attack that lead to a good outcome

IT WAS disturbing to read in The Examiner (18th March) that 'we have a quarter of the Tasmanian population that are unable... to read at an expected standard by the time they reach Year 7'. As a retired secondary school teacher I know that reading is fundamental to learning in all subjects. I recognised that reading skills needed to be developed up to Year 10 and beyond, so I developed a 'Silent Reading' program where for half an hour after lunch the whole secondary school, staff and students, read to themselves in their home rooms. This had several advantages, apart from reading, and sometimes sharing books and enthusiasm, between staff and students. It wasn't just the reading - it also meant that the school was settled before the afternoon lessons; advantages all round. I hope that the idea was 'caught' by teachers and spread as they moved to other schools.

