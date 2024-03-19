The Examiner
A heart attack that lead to a good outcome

March 19 2024 - 3:16pm
LAST week I attended the cardiac unit at Launceston General Hospital for a day procedure. The care I received was first class. Everyone involved was professional, caring and respectful and I would like to thank each and everyone of them. How lucky we are to have this level of care available. Now come on all you politicians, use our money to support such a wonderful facility.

