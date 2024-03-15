Labor's new cybersecurity plan accidentally sent to opponents

Rebecca White's cybersecurity credentials are under attack after the Labor leader inadvertently sent unreleased details of her party's cybersecurity policy to Liberal opponents.
Ms White on Thursday forwarded an email and two attached documents setting out the party's policy positions - ironically on cybersecurity - to three members of her front bench.
She also seems to have inadvertently included Liberal house speaker Mark Shelton in the distribution.
Science and Technology Minister Madeleine Ogilvie said the apparent security lapse was also concerning because Ms White had used her "personal" parliamentary email address rather than her official one.
"It's worrying that Ms White has accidentally sent her cyber security policy to her political opponents by getting the email address wrong," Ms Ogilvie said.
"Perhaps Labor's cyber security policy should include an education campaign to remind people to be careful about email addresses."
Labor Science and Technology spokesperson Jen Butler did not offer any comment on Ms White's email mistake, but warned Ms Ogilvie that "people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones".
""Madeleine Ogilvie was the Minister in charge when the names, addresses and bank statements of 16,000 Tasmanians were accessed by Russian hackers through state government software.
"Tasmanians will remember how she bungled the clean-up process and took days to let those affected know their personal information had been compromised."
The policies leaked in the inadvertent release formed part of Labor's IT policy.
In one document, Labor set out a possible plan to double funding for Tasmania's cybersecurity defence, to $16 million, over the next four years.
Labor has been heavily criticising the Liberal government after an embarrassing breach last year, in which thousands of files were stolen by Russian hackers from the Department of Education.
The other Labor document featured a possible plan to transfer management of Tasmania's 19 online access centres from Libraries Tasmania to the Department of Premier and Cabinet.
Online Access Centres provide internet access and technology assistance in rural and regional areas where online access is often scarce.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.