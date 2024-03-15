The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Tasmania Zoo's 21st birthday: A Look back over the years at Launceston icon

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
March 16 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Paul Scambler, Phillip Biggs, Scott Gelston, Geoff Robson

The Tasmania Zoo celebrates its 21st birthday with a 21-dollar entry fee, additional keeper talks, and live feedings throughout the day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Scambler

Paul Scambler

photographer

Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.