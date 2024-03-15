Tasmania Zoo's 21st birthday: A Look back over the years at Launceston icon

The Tasmania Zoo celebrates its 21st birthday with a 21-dollar entry fee, additional keeper talks, and live feedings throughout the day.
With the most extensive collection of native and exotic wildlife in Tasmania, the Tasmania Zoo is the perfect full-filled day out this winter.
The Examiner has compiled a photo gallery from the 21 years the Zoo has been open.
There's something for everyone, from the world's largest rodent to the world's smallest monkey.
Since opening its doors in 2003, the Zoo has grown to feature several endemic Tasmanian animals and native and exotic species recognised as critically endangered.
Manager Rochelle Penney said the Zoo is dedicated to continuous contributions to wildlife conservation and the community's education.
Tasmania Zoo is the only fully accredited Zoo in the state and is non-government funded.
The ongoing care of animals, grounds and infrastructure is funded through admission, the gift shop and the Meerkat Munchies Cafe.
Tasmania Zoo is 15 minutes from Launceston CBD at 1166 Ecclestone Road, Riverside.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.