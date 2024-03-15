Riverside flagpole house goes 'highway viral'

A Riverside couple has accidentally created a must-see landmark on the West Tamar Highway.
Steve and Judy Timmins have been flying flags for many years.
But since they moved from their tucked-away West Launceston home to the corner of Cormiston Road junction, their flagpole has captured the imagination of a much wider audience.
In eight months the flagpole has earned a dedicated following, with scores of West Tamar motorists including mayor Christina Holmdahl looking out for a different flag each time they pass.
Mr Timmins said the roadside location and a healthy Tamar breeze had thrust the flagpole into the spotlight.
"It's a bit of a hoot the interest that it's raised,' Mr Timmins said.
"I think while people are twiddling their thumbs waiting for the lights to change they look around a bit, and that's their focus when they drive past next time."
There's been no shortage of feedback from the community.
One couple dropped a brand new pirate flag and a thankyou letter in their mailbox.
A dad and his son arrived at the Timmins' home one night to personally thank them for flying the flags.
The father said he and his son looked for the flagpole every day on their drive into school and would guess which flag would be flying.
"He just wanted to shake hands and thank us for doing it - it was most unexpected but it was delightful," Mr Timmins said.
"I told him what my name was and he said in future when we're driving past we'll say 'I wonder what flag Steve will be flying today'.
"It's nice to hear that feedback."
A retired policeman who spent 40 years in the force, Mr Timmins found his love of flags while working in Tasmania's Central Highlands.
He and his wife have since grown a collection of 33 flags - some bought, some gifted.
In January they flew the Danish flag for Queen Mary's coronation and the Australian flag (one of Mr Timmins' favourites) for Australia Day.
A Nepalese flag was bought to honour their Nepalese neighbours and the silver fern is hoisted up the flagpole when their New Zealand friends are visiting.
St Patrick's Day and Anzac Day flags will be flown over the coming weeks.
"It was only a little thing," Mr Timmins said.
"It was never meant to be like this, but we're chuffed and it's put a smile on our faces that it's been looked upon positively."
"It's blown us away really," Mrs Timmins added.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.