The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

Riverside flagpole house goes 'highway viral'

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
March 16 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve and Judy Timmins have been flying a new flag from their Riverside home for the past eight months. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Steve and Judy Timmins have been flying a new flag from their Riverside home for the past eight months. Pictures by Paul Scambler

A Riverside couple has accidentally created a must-see landmark on the West Tamar Highway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.