Labor to get tough on rent bidding, evictions if in power

Labor says it will crackdown on unfair evictions from rentals and rent bidding if it is elected to government after March 23.
The party will also change residential tenancy laws to enable renters to make minor modifications to their rentals, such as the installation of safety fixtures or picture hooks on walls, and allow for pets to be kept at rental properties.
To crackdown on rental bidding, the party has committed to provide more funding to the state's Residential Tenancy Commissioner to hire an additional investigator to review reports on unlawful and unfair practices.
Landlords will also be required to provide a genuine reason in cases of tenant evictions.
The party has also made commitments to:
Labor's housing spokeswoman Ella Haddad said these initiatives would make things fairer for renters and allow them to make their houses a home.
"Renters need and deserve better protection, and in addition to helping make their houses more liveable, these measures will also help take some of the financial stress out of renting too," she said.
Tasmanian renter Sarah Miller said rental prices were high and renters felt as if they had no choice in what appeared to be a landlord's market.
"Making a house a home is something that I would love to be able to do for my children," she said.
"It's really difficult when you have to move time and time again so having that security and making it feel like a home for them is so vital."
Liberal leader Jeremy Rockliff said the party had already committed to a review of the state's Residential Tenancy Act.
Greens housing spokesman Vica Bayley said Tasmanians needed to be protected against massive rental price hikes.
"ny plan that doesn't protect people from predatory, unreasonable rent hikes is a plan that doesn't go far enough," he said.
