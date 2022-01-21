news, local-news,

The Royal Flying Doctors Service Tasmania has welcomed a multi-million-dollar funding commitment by the Australian Labor party to build a new home for the service in Launceston. On Saturday morning, Labor Leader Anthony Albanese said a federal Labor government would commit $15 million to build a new Northern base for the RFDS at the Launceston Airport if elected. Mr Albanese said the RFDS's current facility was unable to support rotary aircraft or up-to-date clinical activities. READ MORE: Driving on wrong side of the road caused death: coroner He said the Coronavirus pandemic and capacity constraints had forced the services personnel to spread themselves across three facilities. "It's clear that RFDS needs a new Tasmanian home, and that is exactly what a Labor government will deliver," he said. RFDS Tasmania chairman Malcolm White applauded the announcement saying the investment would future-proof the service and improve the organisation's facilities and capacity to provide remote care. "This is a much-needed investment in a service that is vital to Tasmania," he said. "The current base was built by the RFDS more than 20 years ago from donations and fundraising," he said. "It is critical for remote communities, especially those living on the Bass Strait islands who don't have easy access to hospital services. "We are thrilled that federal Labor has recognised the importance of the RFDS work here in Tasmania and are prepared to invest in upgraded facilities to ensure this vital work can continue." READ MORE: Young gun Ava Wheatley battles through pain to earn massive reward The proposed redevelopment is slated to include facilities for world-class clinical care, as well as adequate capacity for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, ground vehicle transfers and the space to cater for surge workers during infectious disease outbreaks. Mr Albanese said securing the future of the RFDS at the Launceston Airport would ensure the service retained its central location and accessibility to Tasmanians across the state. He said thousands of flights are undertaken by RFDS aircraft in Tasmania each year providing crucial aero-medical and patient transfers. READ MORE: First person dies with COVID-19 in Tasmania since 2020 He said the organisation provided a range of primary health care services including dental physical and mental health programs. Mr White said more than 20 primary health care professionals provided more than 7800 consultations a year, tackling chronic disease and both physical and mental health problems across Tasmania. In recent months, more than 2000 COVID vaccinations have been delivered by the RFDS using its mobile clinics. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au

