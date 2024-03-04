Road closed following two-car crash on Tamar Street

UPDATE: Emergency crews have dealt with the Tamar Street crash and the road is now open to all traffic.
Traffic has been diverted from Tamar Street following a crash between two cars outside City Park.
Fire, police and ambulance services were called to the accident this afternoon, closing the road between Cimitiere Street and Cameron Street.
Only minor injuries have been reported at this stage.
Motorists are requested to avoid the area if possible until the scene is cleared.
