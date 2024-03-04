The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Road closed following two-car crash on Tamar Street

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated March 4 2024 - 5:35pm, first published 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of Tamar Street has been closed following a two-car collision. Pictures by Aaron Smith

UPDATE: Emergency crews have dealt with the Tamar Street crash and the road is now open to all traffic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.