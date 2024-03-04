'Awareness needs to happen first': Domestic violence prevention messages on Metro buses

A prominent domestic violence awareness campaigner wants the message that it exists in Launceston to be as big as a bus.
The Launceston White Ribbon Committee and Zonta Club of Launceston are collaborating to raise money for messages on Metro buses, focusing on what is behind domestic violence against women.
Launceston White Ribbon Committee Secretary and president of Zonta Club Carol Fuller said many people are aware of the issue but, due to no immediate association with abuse, are unaware of "what the forms of abuse are, and how they occur".
She says there are many resources put into stopping family and domestic violence after the fact. However, fewer resources are dedicated to the awareness and prevention of it.
"You're aware of it, but you don't know why it happens," she said.
"Most of the material to prevent this sort of behaviour in our community is online, but people don't sit down and search 'abuse of women'."
"Where in our community, even just in Launceston, do you see anything that promotes prevention? You don't see it. So that message that we want to get out is about prevention: providing knowledge and understanding so that people can change."
White Ribbon is aiming for messages on three Metro buses: one in Launceston, Hobart and Devonport.
Ms Fuller visualises abuse of women through the iceberg model: on the surface, people are aware of the issue and the extreme ways it manifests.
What people don't see is the rest of the iceberg: harmful stereotyping, sexist jokes and language, coercive control and unequal pay, among many others.
"For example, somebody makes a comment in the workplace about a woman's dress. People don't readily turn around and say 'that's not appropriate'. It's those little things that build up to be abuse that happens in our community," Ms Fuller said.
"You know the saying, what you walk past, you condone. These are the passive, subtle endorsements of the behaviour that is the abuse of women."
According to Metro Tasmania's website, the aim of their advertising is to "create unavoidable advertising solutions, ensuring a lasting impression and increasing awareness for your message to market".
"With assets in every State and Territory, GoTransit reaches 50% of Australians through the power of movement and unavoidable mobile out of home."
According to quotes Ms Fuller received, a message on just one bus costs between $5000-$6000 for 6 months advertising. For three buses, White Ribbon Launceston hopes to raise between $15000-$18000.
Donations can be made to Launceston White Ribbon committee via Zonta Club of Launceston:
Zonta Club of Launceston
BSB: 067601
Acct: 10239719
For more information, visit White Ribbon Australia, Our Watch and The Man Box.
Call 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).
