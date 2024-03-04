Rock Pool celebrates its 20th anniversary with an unmissable reunion

The beachside town of Bicheno will become a hot spot this Sunday March 10 with the 20th anniversary celebration of the Rock Pool festival.
Musical director Nic Wardlaw said the festival is ''loosely based'' off the original Basin Concert, where local Tasmanian acts play free of charge.
''I love how so many performers from around the state are willing to play for free each year,'' Mr Wardlaw said.
''The event has been a launching pad for a number of acts including Luca Brasi and Pete Cornelius.''
''This year's event will feature performers that have played over the last 20 years, including Ray Singline and the Trawl Dogs and The Feral Cats who played at the very first Rock Pool.''
The festival initially began as a fundraiser put on by local musicians.
''The event was so successful the Bicheno Lions Club decided to make it an annual event,'' Mr Wardlaw said.
''It's one of those occasions where local families and friends get together to enjoy a great day out, whilst listening to a range of local musicians and genres from across the state.''
''The local kids look forward to it every year, some get to see their first live band at Rock Pool.
''How special is that.''
Mr Wardlaw won the 2024 Citizen of the Year for Glamorgan Spring Bay.
Local musician and lead singer of The Pretty Things Eliza Spykers said Mr Wardlaw is a ''highly regarded and well respected member of the Bicheno community''.
''Nic's tireless work and dedication to music on the East Coast is unmatched,'' she said.
''His work for Bicheno Lions Club over almost four decades has raised tens of thousands of dollars.''
Funds raised through Rock Pool each year go back into local schools, fire victims and families in need.
