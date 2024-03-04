The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rock Pool celebrates its 20th anniversary with an unmissable reunion

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
March 4 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image of Frogs in Suits playing at Rock Pool 2022. Image supplied by Ros Wharton
Image of Frogs in Suits playing at Rock Pool 2022. Image supplied by Ros Wharton

The beachside town of Bicheno will become a hot spot this Sunday March 10 with the 20th anniversary celebration of the Rock Pool festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.