The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Team driving, animal welfare breaches confirmed in Murrihy racing report

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated January 31 2024 - 3:22pm, first published 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A report from a 10-month review into allegations within the harness racing industry has been publicly released.
A report from a 10-month review into allegations within the harness racing industry has been publicly released.

The state government will abolish the Office of Racing Integrity after a damning independent review has found the regulator slept on allegations of team driving, race fixing and animal welfare concerns.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.