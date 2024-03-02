Give minority government a chance to succeed if Tasmanians vote for it

Analysis reveals that minority governments are no more prone to ministerial turnover than their majority counterparts. For instance, when it held a majority, the first two years of the current government's term witnessed a similar rate of resignations as those experienced during its minority phase. Similarly, past minority governments, such as the Liberal-Centre party government of 1969-72, navigated challenges without succumbing to constant upheaval, further debunking the myth of inherent instability.