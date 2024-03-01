New law to crack down on social media posts about crime

Offenders who make social media posts about their crimes will have the content taken into consideration in a sentence under a proposed new law to be introduced to parliament, should the Liberals retain power.
Police Minister Felix Ellis has announced the policy among a wider package of police and crime initiatives, worth $60.5 million over four years.
The Liberals have pledged to employ 60 more police officers should they hold government for another term and create a 20-member strikeforce specifically aimed at targeting youth and repeat offenders.
They have promised to create relief pool for frontline police to ensure safe staffing 24-hour stations.
Along with an intention to introduce stronger penalties for hooning, road rage and vehicle theft, the party wants to introduce a new law that makes boasting and posting about a crime an aggravating factor in sentencing.
Mr Ellis said there was a new generation of criminals bragging about theft, assault and hooning on social media.
"They don't care about their victims, they incite copy-cats, and they think they're above the law," he said.
"This has to stop, so we're going to do everything we can to throw the book at them."
He said the new law would enable Tasmania Police to use online posts as evidence to ensure offenders received tougher sentences from the courts.
He said there would be a new offence for road rage if the Liberals held office and penalties for dangerous and reckless driving and motor vehicle theft would double.
Queensland introduced post and boast laws in March 2023.
The crime carries a jail term of up to six years in that state.
In regards to the new police strikeforce, Labor leader Rebecca White said the Liberals should look to put more funding into programs to prevent recidivism.
Ms White said Labor would soon release its policy on police and justice, which she said would support police to do their jobs, but also attempt to reduce recidivism and youth offending.
Greens spokesman Vica Bayley said the advice from justice experts was getting tough on youth crime was not a solution.
"People have been crying out for more preventative, more therapeutic, more interventionist approaches to youth crime," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.