'Imprisonment has not deterred you': Family violence lands man back in prison

A man guilty of persistent family violence offences, including firing a shotgun over the head of his partner, won't be released from prison any time soon.
Bradley John Cashion, 26, was sentenced to three years' imprisonment by the Supreme Court over a series of family violence offences committed against his then-partner between December 2021 and February 2022.
These included an argument where Cashion punched his former partner in the face and kicked her repeatedly, another argument where Cashion fired a .410 gauge shotgun over her head, and a third argument where Cashion bit the woman on her arm and threw her across the room.
In passing sentence Justice Robert Pearce noted Cashion's prior offending, adding the Waverley man was yet to learn a lesson despite spending "the majority of time" since 2019 in prison for other offences.
"I do not disregard the chance that, at your age, there may still be some chance of rehabilitation," Justice Pearce said.
"But imprisonment has not deterred you and you have done little else to demonstrate that you may reform.
"There has been no demonstration of remorse or insight and there are no other mitigating factors."
Justice Pearce said although the relationship was short-lived, and Cashion's former partner did not suffer permanent physical injury, the impact of the offending could not be understated.
"That does not mean that there was no impact," he said.
"I have no doubt that the circumstances of the crimes were traumatic for her at the time.
"The aggravated assault, involving as it did the use of a weapon and the nature of the threats which accompanied it, is particularly serious and must have put Ms Lockwood in fear of her life."
The sentence was backdated to January 15, 2024, and the crimes were recorded as family violence offences.
Justice Pearce set the parole eligibility date at half the three-year sentence, meaning Cashion will be behind bars until July 15, 2025.
