Violent offender spent time in jail for offences against different woman

A man who fired a shotgun over the head of his then partner in 2022 had already served time for family violence offences against a previous partner, the Supreme Court in Launceston was told.
Bradley John Cashion, 26, was found guilty on Tuesday afternoon of a count of persistent family violence against a 28-year-old woman between December 23 2021 and February 2022.
After the guilty verdict, Cashion got angry with Tasmania Prison Service employees and court staff who enforced rules that he could not cuddle his mother.
Before Wednesday's sentencing submissions, Justice Robert Pearce made some remarks that were suppressed from publication.
Crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff said the complainant had declined to provide a victim impact statement but said the firearm incident would have been frightening.
Cashion had 63 pages of prior convictions and had spent most of the last four years in jail on firearms, drugs and family violence charges.
Defence lawyer Fran McCracken said Cashion had served jail terms in July and September 2019 about a previous partner.
In August 2023, he was jailed for a backdated nine months for family violence offences, including using aluminium foil to stop an ankle bracelet from working.
He was also sentenced when he travelled with his brother Ashley James Royce Cashion and a cousin Jackson Spratt when they took a firearm and went shooting in the bush.
"He admitted to police that he had handled the firearm and pleaded guilty," Ms McCracken said.
Ms McCracken said Cashion was released from prison on January 31 2024.
"Since 2019, he has had few periods out of custody," she said.
"When he has been out for two weeks, he has been woodcutting with his family."
On February 5 2024, a jury was sworn in, but the trial was delayed and aborted the next day.
"For reasons I will not detail, the trial cannot proceed, and the trial is aborted, and you are discharged and relieved from further attendance," Justice Robert Pearce told the jury members.
On February 12, a new jury was sworn in, and the trial proceeded with the complainant giving evidence via video link.
The jury heard that he got angry when she lost a baby, and they frequently argued over faithfulness.
He committed three separate acts of violence, including throwing her across a room.
Ms McCracken said that Justice Pearce ultimately had no option but to impose a further sentence of imprisonment but urged a chance for parole.
She said the firearm incident was based on a threat rather than an attempt to shoot the complainant.
Justice Pearce remanded Cashion in custody to appear for sentence on February 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.