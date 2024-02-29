Mona Foma to kick off with circus nightclub fusion performance

A circus performance like no other lands in Launceston on Friday night, with the debut of Deekor by local contemporary circus company ROOKE.
The performers behind ROOKE will take over Method Plus Action Gym and turn the space into a nightclub experience.
Director Frejya Wild said there were two different phases to the night.
"You can come for the show for the first hour or you can come to the club experience for the last three hours of the night," Ms Wild said.
"We're playing on the parallels between gym culture and night club culture.
"Both of these things involve loud music, sweating and grunting ... we're playing on these themes of voyeurism, physical exertion and pushing ourselves to our limits."
Upon arrival, entrants will be offered a sweatband which if worn, is an indication to performers that "you're happy to be approached".
"If you're wearing a sweatband, the performer might approach you and involve you in some of the action. If you take it off, they won't come to you," Ms Wild said.
She said the night will also involve "curated performances" which will vary throughout the night.
"Some of them will involve the small sauna recovery room and ice bath, so you might be led into that room by an artist and put your hand in the cold water," she said.
"Maybe you'll have a poem read to you.
"We've got a kid's storytime corner with books that will be read to you. We've got a portrait room where you can go into one of the rooms and have an artist to paint your portrait on the glass wall."
Ms Wild said they were interested in people having a good time in their own nature.
"If that's by sitting in the back and just watching what's going on, that's absolutely what we want them to do," Ms Wild said.
Deekor by ROOKE runs March 1 and 2, with doors open at 8.45pm.
Tickets can be found online through Mona Foma's webstie.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.