ROOKE launches fundraiser to expand the 'life-changing joy' of circus

A Launceston-based circus company has launched a $25,000 fundraising campaign to "open more doors" for the performing arts community in regional Tasmania.
Contemporary circus troupe ROOKE - a group of world-class performers which formed in Northern Tasmania in 2021 and regularly tours across the state - hopes to expand its arts outreach programs.
The company and not-for-profit arts organisation hopes philanthropic support can strengthen its Emerging Artists Program (REAP) and Circus Across Tasmania (CAT) programs in 2024.
ROOKE recently received principal support from Creative Australia's Plus 1, a dollar-for-dollar matched fundraising program which was the impetus for the campaign.
They hope to use the potential $50,000 to broaden their reach in the state.
ROOKE co-founder Freyja Wild said the money will support REAP, the company's mentoring initiative for up-and-coming performers, and CAT - the troupe's touring, community-specific engagement program.
"What we are hoping to achieve with this kind of fundraiser is to expand that program to places that are not quite so populated and don't get quite so many opportunities," Mrs Wild said.
"This means so much to us, first and foremost it gives us the ability to fully realise these two programs that are so close to our hearts.
"We want to actually make an impact and support people through what may be a very fruitful and exciting career for them one day.
"We know that financial barriers are high, especially for young people, and this opportunity will allow us to bring the life-changing joy of circus into so many hearts and minds in 2024."
The programs currently receive government funding from RANT Arts and the Strategic Touring Fund, which allows it to operate the initiatives within the state's four major hubs of Hobart, Launceston, Devonport and Burnie.
To expand the programs in the likes of Queenstown and Flinders Islands however, Mrs Wild said fundraising like this was currently necessary.
"Our focus is the deeper, longer term, more meaningful connection with a smaller group of people where we can focus our resources and have an impact," she said.
"We want to develop a relationship there because this is something we love doing that has a great value to people."
The fundraiser will end in May 2024, with tax-deductible donations able to be made through the Australian Cultural Fund which can be accessed through ROOKE's Support Plus One Page.
The group has also set up a pay-it-forward donation option in order to continue to build a pool of free tickets to offer to people who wouldn't otherwise be able to attend ROOKE's shows.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.