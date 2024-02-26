The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Will Swifties, and Taylor, get on side to save the world's fastest parrot?

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
February 26 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Australian fashion boss has designed a Taylor Swift Parrot Tee for US megastar. Picture supplied
An Australian fashion boss has designed a Taylor Swift Parrot Tee for US megastar. Picture supplied

An Australian fashion boss and a world-renowned environmental photographer have teamed up to entice superstar songbird Taylor Swift to jump aboard the campaign to save Tasmania's critically endangered Swift parrot.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.