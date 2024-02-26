Will Swifties, and Taylor, get on side to save the world's fastest parrot?

An Australian fashion boss and a world-renowned environmental photographer have teamed up to entice superstar songbird Taylor Swift to jump aboard the campaign to save Tasmania's critically endangered Swift parrot.
Designer Prue Acton OBE - a '60s icon of Australian design known as "Australia's golden girl of fashion" - and Tasmanian wildlife snapper Rob Blakers have joined forces to create an organic t-shirt for Taylor featuring the Swift parrot.
It is estimated there are only 750 Swift parrots left in the wild, but conservationists are working hard to stop the logging of their remaining habitat in Tasmania and New South Wales.
Ms Acton said Australia's critically endangered swift parrots are the original swifties - the nickname for Tay Tay's enormous legion of fans.
"It would be incredible for Taylor to wear my latest design, the 'Taylor Swift Parrot Tee'," Prue said.
"I'm asking Taylor to wear it out and about. I love the concept #taylorswift4swiftparrot, and I know there are many Aussie Swifties out there who are passionate about both Taylor and the Swift parrot.
"It will look amazing on Taylor, and with the Swift parrot image will raise awareness of this important campaign."
The endangered parrot has been in the international spotlight recently, first being crowned BirdLife Australia's bird of the year, and Swift wouldn't be the first celebrity to endorse the species.
Leonardo DiCaprio recently backed Bob Brown's campaign saveswifties.org, and Australian Senator and former Wallaby David Pockock jumped aboard too, creating his own T Swift Swift Parrot t-shirts
Experts believe that, without urgent assistance, the critically endangered Swift parrot will be extinct in ten years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.