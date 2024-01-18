Man who says he does not own his name appears in court when the name is called

A Golden Valley man who claimed not to be Rodney Allan Harker was escorted out of the Launceston Magistrates Court after his matter was adjourned.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Magistrate Evan Hughes said: "Are you Rodney Allan Harker?"
The man believed to be a sovereign citizen, did not confirm his name before Mr Hughes said, "It is a fairly simple question."
Mr Hughes told him to come to the bar [dock] to face charges, but the man remained at the back of the court with his dog.
"I will, provided I am not entering into a contract," the man said.
The man and Mr Hughes spoke at cross purposes, with the man frequently calling Mr Hughes "judge" while Mr Hughes read the charges.
"Judge, I'm stuck between a rock and a hard place," he said.
He was charged with exceeding the speed limit at Deloraine on June 24, 2023, by doing 117 km in a 100 km zone.
"Do you understand the allegations?" Mr Hughes asked.
He was also charged with failing to give his name and address on the same day.
The man claimed the prosecution had not provided a valid claim against him.
Mr Hughes told him: "Your options are to adjourn to seek legal advice or to enter a plea. What do you want to do?"
"We don't know who owns the name Rodney Allan Harker; does it belong to me?" the man said.
"I wish to see a valid claim.''
Mr Hughes adjourned the case until February 26 for plea.
"Excuse me, judge...," the man continued.
"I will not engage in a debate; I've adjourned the matters," Mr Hughes said.
The man continued to speak loudly and was escorted from the court by security officers.
In August 2020, a man who claimed to be Rodney Allan of the family Harker, then of Hagley, failed in a bid to have Tasmania Police and City of Launceston charges set aside.
In December 2022, a man of similar appearance to the man who appeared on January 18, who claimed not to be Rodney Allan Harker, appeared in court on five counts of driving while his driver's licence was suspended, two counts of exceeding the speed limit and a count of failing to comply with the directions of a police officer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.