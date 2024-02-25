Car enthusiasts fundraise for brain cancer in memory of late member

Classic car enthusiasts hit the streets on the weekend in memory of a well-known member of the community.
The Monaro and GM Club of Tasmania organised a memorial car run to Gravelly Beach alongside members from the Van Diemens Street Rod Club and the FJ Holden Club.
More than 20 cars turned up for the event to celebrate the life of founding member David Young, who passed away from brain cancer seven years ago.
Drivers were charged a $10 entry fee, with the proceeds to go to brain cancer support through the Peace of Mind Foundation.
Monaro and GM Club of Tasmania member Greg Denholm said the group would match the amount raised, with a raffle later in the day to also contribute to the total.
"And there's lots of people who had other committments but have said they'd like to donate as well," he said.
Mr Denholm wanted to thank the St Leonards Village Inn for donating a raffle prize of a couple of free meals.
"They offer very good support - anything we need, they donate to our car show every year," he said.
The club member added that every car on display at the event was the product of years of work.
"But that's not doing it every day of the week, of course," he said.
"Just chipping away, you're doing something all the time."
Grant Sutton joined the Van Diemens Street Rod Club with Mr Young in its early days.
"I think the club started in '73 and we joined in '75," he said.
Mr Sutton said Mr Young was an inspiration to other club members, and will be remembered for his wealth of mechanical knowledge.
"Hot rods are all about not just bolting it together but being super neat with an attention to detail," he said.
"It's where he taught people to take a bit more care."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.