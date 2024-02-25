'We'll definitely be back again': Gardenfest returns for 2024 show

As summer draws to a close and Tasmania braces itself for the colder months ahead, agriculturalists have used the warm weather for an annual garden celebration.
Gardenfest was held at Entally Estate in Hadspen over the weekend, attracting crowds from across the region.
Returning visitors would be familiar with many of the stores, but the event had a few new faces.
Ritchie Paine from The Hat Business attended Gardenfest for the first time and was impressed by the turnout.
"The whole festival's been really good," he said.
"We'll definitely be back again next year and I'm looking forward to the event growing further."
Mr Paine said he wanted his business to have the largest range of hats in Tasmania and had noticed that demand for certain types was dependent on the weather.
"When the sun comes out, all the sun hats sell like crazy," he said.
"When it's a little bit overcast, it seems to be that the felt hats sell more."
Now in his fourth year attending Gardenfest, Shane O'Connell from Gawler Paradise Nursery said shoppers at the event where always pleasant to deal with.
"It's about having a smile, a chat and a good conversation," he said.
The plant hybridiser said his job never felt like work.
"I've been in wholesale and retail nurseries all my life and that comes with its pros and cons," he said.
"But when it's your own, it's just a delight to get up and go 'OK, I can do whatever I want today'."
Businesses weren't the only thing attracting attention, with Kevin Barnett and his Newfoundland dog Xena a particular focus for younger attendants.
"The kids absolutely adore her, they've been coming up and patting her all day," he said.
"It took my ten minutes just to get a coffee."
Mr Barnett has rescued Newfoundlands for 25 years and adopted the seven-year-old Xena from an abusive home.
"She was kept around the side of a house for about four years of her life," he said.
"She's quite a different dog now, I'd never be able to bring her here when I first got her."
Local artists weren't hard to come by at the festival, with Penny Beveridge from The Boathouse having attended since its inception.
"We've been here for so many years that customers come back," she said.
Specialising in handmade "gifts with a difference", Ms Beveridge has taken to screen printing her designs.
"It's a unique process and it's not really done much anymore," she said.
Wildlife and landscape artist Mel Hills started painting when she was about 15 and also has a long history with the event.
She said she enjoyed painting landscapes because it was something that everyone could relate to.
"The light in Tasmania is gorgeous," Ms Hills said.
"Every season is always different and always changing."
When it comes to animals, Ms Hills said she liked "anything that stays still long enough to draw".
