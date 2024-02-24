Bushwalker sustains head injury following fall in state's far south

A man in his 30s sustained a head injury and was flown to the Royal Hobart Hospital after falling during a bushwalk in the state's far south, Tasmania Police says.
Police said they were alerted to the Federation Peak incident at 10.15pm on February 24.
"A bushwalker had failed to return to camp and emergency responders were alerted by the man's three companions," police said.
"The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was deployed to the area with a ground search and rescue crew on board.
"The missing bushwalker had contacted authorities by phone and was able to provide coordinates to his location."
The man was located about 1:45am on February 25.
