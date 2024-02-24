Tree climbing state championships take over City Park

Decked out in a harness and helmet, apprentice arborist Sammy Roberts was ready to take to City Park's treetops on Saturday. Not for work though - he was doing it for fun.
The Launceston apprentice was one of almost 40 arborists competing at the first day of this year's Tasmanian Tree Climbing Championship.
"You're really competing against yourself and you want to do your best," Mr Roberts said.
"It's stressful - more for the expectations you have of yourself - but it's so fun; I mean, we're getting to climb trees."
The state championships - now in their fourth year - have taken over four trees in City Park for five unique events which simulate "real life work scenarios" arborists encounter on the job.
They range from speed climbing - which tasks competitors with climbing a 30-metre sequoia tree in the park - to saving an 80-kilogram dummy in a rescue operation.
"It's about speed, agility and safety," said Rach Denholm, a member of the Tasmanian Arboricultural Organisation, the facilitators of the event.
"And a major part of why these competitions exist is safety; we want abrorists to come and learn from each other the best practices.
"But it also has this camaraderie and fun social environment that makes you keep coming back."
Many of the professional tree climbers had travelled from around the country to attend - every state and territory was represented minus the Northern Territory.
And while it's often perceived as a male-dominated industry, plenty of female competitors were taking part.
"Everyone thinks that it's these big, burly men being arborists but it's not," said Alana Murray, the current Victorian and National Tree Climbing Women's Champion.
"We all love climbing and we're here to talk about and do something we love.
"Man or woman, who doesn't want to climb trees for a living?"
The Tasmanian Tree Climbing Championships will run again on Sunday, February 25, from 9:00am to 3:00pm at City Park.
