100 years ago, Launceston's Royal Park was also a beach

Some people may have fond memories of enjoying time at the Royal Park beach on the banks of the Tamar estuary.
Now long gone, others have dreams of re-installing it.
Contrary to popular belief, the beach was not a natural one.
The site we know as Royal Park was a tidal mudflat until it was gradually reclaimed from below the rise where the military barracks were located - which became the Invalid Depot in 1868 - right up to what is now Seaport.
Many attempts were made over decades to create a beach at the edge of the reclaimed land, for children to play on and paddle in the waters of the Tamar.
The first was in 1884 when the troublesome bar across the entrance to the North Esk River was dredged and then deposited to extend the depot grounds.
Willows and grass were planted to create a popular place for promenading, and "a fine beach of pebble and sand" was made.
However, it was a constant battle to keep anything resembling a beach in place.
Tides and floods washed away the sand or covered it with mud. More sand was brought in by barge from Low Head, George Town or Swan Point.
But the sand could only be provided when the marine board had the time and resources to do so, or the Launceston council had the funds and inclination to pay for it.
The reclaimed land was named Royal Park in June 1912.
Soon afterward, the beach was described by a visitor as a "little stretch of dirty sand at the water's side."
Furthermore, the site was compromised by the Margaret Street sewer, which emptied its contents directly into the Tamar.
As early as June 1886, the Launceston Examiner wanted the evil remedied, reporting that "at low tide the sewer flows out onto the mud and there remains sweating until washed away by the incoming tide, thus making it very objectionable and a creator of disease".
The sewer was particularly obnoxious in February 1920 with discharges of sewage and slaughterhouse wastewater causing an "awful odour".
The Examiner reported: "It has been stated at council meetings that a good deal of the matter which comes down the sewer lodges on the Royal Park beach."
After a long dispute over ownership, the council had control of the Royal Park foreshore by September 1920 and arranged for the marine board to bring a barge load of sand from George Town.
It lasted a couple of seasons before being washed away.
By March 1924, the council had grand plans to beautify Royal Park and installed groynes to keep the sand in place.
A beach of sorts remained near the Yacht Club until after the flood training wall was constructed along the length of Royal Park in the 1960s and the beach area was later concreted and covered with a boardwalk.
