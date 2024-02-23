Ant Army asked to 'defend the island' for JackJumpers' finals charge

Maintaining its status as an annual tradition, the Tasmania JackJumpers have called on everyone in the state to 'defend the island'.
Three words not new to the organisation's lexicon, in this instance the phrase will be representing their push for Tasmanians to 'paint the state green' for a third time as they enter the NBL finals once again.
With schools, families and businesses all encouraged to take part, there will be posters available to download and print, but the general theme is to decorate with green.
"We want to be the most supported team in the NBL and the best way we can do that is get the 500,000 people across the state helping us defend the island," JackJumpers chief executive Christine Finnegan said.
"They're not three words on the wall. They're actually what we live and breathe every day at this club."
The call for support comes ahead of what promises to be one of the most competitive finals series in recent history, with coach Scott Roth confident his side is placed well despite missing out on the top two.
"You can go back through the season, 'I wish we had this one, or we should have won that one', but ultimately you finish where you're supposed to and we put ourselves in a good position," he said.
"I really truly believe that this is one of those years that anyone can actually win this championship, I don't think home court (advantage) is going to be overly huge at any point.
"It will be tough to beat Perth and United at home, but in general the teams that are in are quite qualified to beat people on the road and we'll definitely have our hands full come Wednesday."
The green-themed support from fans during previous finals campaigns has been solid in the past, but Roth has asked for the fandom to raise a level this time around.
"Every single year we've had remarkable support and great photos sent into our franchise," he said.
"At the end of the year, last year, I went around to a bunch of schools and they still had their painted green signs up.
"The fan-base throughout Tasmania, but (especially) up in the North ... you really feel that once you get up there that they're still all about it.
"It's been a wonderful thing that the state has rallied around this team and hopefully we have something more for them to cheer about."
The JackJumpers host the Illawarra Hawks in the play-in seeding qualifier at Derwent Entertainment Centre on Wednesday at 5.30pm.
