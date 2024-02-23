Premier activates disaster assistance after heavy rain hits the East Coast

Premier Jeremy Rockliff has activated disaster assistance support for the Break O'Day Council after the state's east coast was hit with heavy rainfall.
The Tasmanian Relief and Recovery Arrangements (TRRA) will aid communities across the region who have suffered flooding, particularly around St Helens.
The decision was made following discussions with Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker.
"Even at this early stage it is clear that the deluge has had a significant impact, particularly upon local infrastructure," Mr Rockliff said.
"By activating these emergency arrangements, assistance can be provided to the local council for essential infrastructure repair."
The news comes shortly after the Break O'Day Council issued a public health warning for Georges Bay due to a sewage spill.
Residents have been advised not to swim, fish, drink or take shellfish from the bay while testing is done on the contaminated water.
While assessments of the actual damage are ongoing, Tasmania will seek assistance from the federal government through the Disaster Funding Recovery Arrangements.
Anyone dealing with storm damage who needs assistance should contact the Break O'Day Council.
Impacted businesses can also seek advice from Business Tasmania on 1800 440 026.
