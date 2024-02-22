Greens promise free public transport on Metro and other regional services

Tasmanians would save money, road congestion would reduce and environmental gains would be made with free bus fares, say the Greens.
Greens MP Vica Bayley announced the party's $28 million policy after the Liberals, and then Labor, promised to reduce bus fares by half for one year.
"Liberal and Labor politicians have finally accepted what the Greens have been saying for years, the cost of public transport is a real concern for Tasmanians," Mr Bayley said.
"Now the major parties have finally admitted this is an issue, we are calling for them to do this properly and make public transport free."
The Greens have previously called for free public transport with no support from the major parties.
"It's clear we've successfully made public transport costs an election issue, with both major parties committing to fare reductions," he said.
"As well as being a cost of living measure, there's huge added benefits of free transport.
"Ease of access, reduced traffic congestion, faster boarding times, and reduced conflict with bus drivers over fares."
Mr Bayley said the party would make further announcements on how they plan to fix issues with Metro services and reliability.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.