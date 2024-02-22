Truckies are driving change at Royal Flying Doctor Service Tasmania truck run

Truckies keep the nation moving; some even raise money to improve health outcomes.
This year's 41st Annual Truck Run, held by the Tasmanian Truck Owners and Operators Association, will raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service Tasmania, helping improve truck drivers' health - both physical and mental.
The RFDS, in partnership with the TTOOA, have recently created the Truckie Check-In initiative. The first one was held October 2, 2023.
TTOOA member and prize coordinator Ros Bonner said it is important that truck drivers have access to regular health checks.
"They start at about two o'clock in the morning and they're on the road. Some of them are doing 12 to 15 hour shifts. The last thing they're going to do is see a GP, so we're going to aim to get some more of that happening," she said.
"At the last truck run, we had a couple of truckies that came in and had their blood pressure and heart checked."
RFDS Tasmania CEO Nicole Henty said "thanks to generous community support," they are able to offer truck drivers the "opportunity to look after themselves".
The RFDS will have a medical bus set up at Longford Showgrounds this year and will be performing health checks. Anyone attending the event is also welcome in the RFDS Mobile Health Hub and receive a simple health check.
"The support we've had for the RFDS is just amazing. All the funds go to the RFDS, as we're a non-profit organisation. Last year, we were able to help them get dental health buses on the road to service the remote areas in Tassie," Ms Bonner said.
Other activities include a truck show, food, auctions and an RFDS simulator. Tasmanian musician Scott Lewis will also be performing.
"Last year we had 170 trucks. This year we're aiming for 200 trucks. That's what I'm pushing for," Ms Bonner said.
Entry to the event at the showgrounds will be a gold coin donation, as well as a $2 raffle entry.
Ms Bonner said they are up to "about $85,000 worth of donated prizes".
The Annual Truck Run will be held on March 3 and will depart from Glebe, Launceston, convoying to the Longford Showgrounds for an approximate 10 am arrival.
