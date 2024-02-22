'A map and a compass': Get to know the JackJumpers' selfless leader

In just three years, it looks likely Tasmania JackJumpers captain Clint Steindl will be in the club's hall of fame by the end of his service.
The 34-year-old, two metres tall, sharp-shooting, inaugural skipper is leading the NBL's newest franchise to a third-consecutive playoffs run, maintaining a 100 percent qualification rate.
Steindl is also playing the most efficient basketball of his career, shooting at 48 per cent from the field, including 50 per cent from behind the three-point arc.
Of any player to average two or more three-pointer attempts per game in the league, Steindl is the most accurate by a distance.
But who is the person behind the almost robotic long-range shooter and selfless leader?
Developing his game as a kid in Mackay, Queensland, Steindl was an Australian Institute of Sport member before making the big decision to join St Mary's College in California.
With the college known for its fruitful relationship with Australian players, Steindl played alongside NBA championship winners Patrick Mills and Matthew Dellavedova, and represented St Mary's for four years before returning to the NBL.
"You learn a bit more about the game from a different perspective being in another country and the way they do things," Steindl said.
"Coming back to play professionally, the game changes a bit again just in terms of the speed and the pace of the game, but it was a wonderful experience and I definitely learned a lot different values that you pick up and that you carry forward into your professional career."
Starting out at Australia's highest level with Cairns Taipans, Steindl said he was trying to adjust to the professional life, but his move to the now-defunct Townsville Crocodiles was where he found his niche - off-ball movement and catch-and-shoot triples.
"That translated into my stint in Perth where you're coming off the bench and you don't have five, six minutes to work yourself into a basketball game, you're straight into the game and they need you to run around, catch, and shoot the ball," he said.
"My ability to move without the basketball and being able to shoot it at a high level is what helps separate me from some of the skill-set of other guys."
Beginning his time at the Perth Wildcats in 2017, Steindl won two championships and reached another grand finals series across three seasons.
There are many factors for the JackJumpers' immediate success in the NBL, but having coach Scott Roth and captain Steindl as their leaders cannot to be understated.
An example of Steindl's team-first mentality came when asked about his on-court role, where he has become his most efficient and damaging despite averaging less than 13 minutes per game.
"What the team needs from you may be different on one night compared to another, it might be different from five years ago to up until now, those roles are going to keep changing," he said.
"The thing to me is, whatever time is spent on court or off court, you've got to be able to trust the work and know that if you have an awesome night, you put it aside, you continue to work throughout the week.
"You keep striving to be elite at what you do."
And his unwavering humility also shines through.
Steindl has not missed a single free-throw since the 2021-22 season, not one.
"I actually wasn't aware of that one, but what I do know is I need a map and a compass to find the free-throw line," was his reply.
"You can put it down to the backyard shooting games with the family, because you're often shooting from around that free-throw line, so maybe it all stemmed from that."
Steindl would be forgiven for being driven by winning a third championship and leading the JackJumpers to their inaugural title, but the adopted Tasmanian's goal is far grander than that.
Having settled in with his young family since the move from Western Australia, Steindl wants to deliver a longer-lasting legacy for the franchise, which he believes were the best he's ever worked with at looking after players and their families.
"I don't think there's anything more the club could have done to make sure that in that inaugural year, the guys coming down were able to concentrate on basketball knowing that life off-court was going to be great," he said.
"The biggest thing we can do to pay back the Tasmanian public is be approachable and be receptive in the community, because they want to interact with us.
"We're here to support the community and put Tassie on the map in the basketball world as well and if that means we're going all the way to the championship, and to win one, then it's just going to be one hell of a party at the end of it."
As for what needs to happen for the JackJumpers to secure their maiden championship?
"At the end of the day, you need a bit of luck, you need the basketball gods on your side at some point in time, but the harder you work the luckier you get," he said.
Tasmania begin their finals campaign at home on Wednesday, February 28, at 5.30pm when they play Illawarra in the play-in seeding qualifier.
