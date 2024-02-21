The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania Fire Service strike teams ready for hot weather across state

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated February 22 2024 - 8:34am, first published 8:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Current fire danger rating forecasts were high for most districts today and tomorrow, the TFS says. Picture by Paul Scambler
Current fire danger rating forecasts were high for most districts today and tomorrow, the TFS says. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) strike teams are positioned at key locations across the state in response to hot weather, dry and windy conditions and extreme fire danger forecasted over the coming days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is The Examiner's health reporter and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.