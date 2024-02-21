Tasmania Fire Service strike teams ready for hot weather across state

Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) strike teams are positioned at key locations across the state in response to hot weather, dry and windy conditions and extreme fire danger forecasted over the coming days.
The TFS initiated a "Hot Day Response" across the state, and a total fire ban was declared for Southern Tasmania.
Deputy Chief Officer Matt Lowe said the total fire ban was now in force for Southern Tasmania until 2am on Saturday.
He said TFS strike teams were positioned at New Norfolk and Sorell, poised to be deployed to the Upper Derwent Valley, Midlands, South East and East coast regions.
"Our statewide Hot Day Response doubles the initial brigade response to any fires that do occur, and our aerial firefighting fleet remains on hand ready to respond and support ground crews across Tasmania," Mr Lowe said.
"Late yesterday afternoon, five fires were reported in the Brady's Lake area. TFS responded with aircraft and firefighting crews undertaking fire suppression late into the night.
"Three fires are currently at advice level and TFS will be reassessing this morning."
Mr Lowe said current fire danger rating forecasts were high for most districts today and tomorrow, and predicted to reach extreme in the East coast, Midlands, South East and Upper Derwent Valley today.
"This now means that no fires are permitted in the open in Southern Tasmania, including incinerators, burn-offs, campfires, fire pots, and wood-fuelled barbecues," Mr Lowe said.
"These measures are designed to protect our communities, and keep people safe, and we appreciate everyone's understanding and cooperation."
He urged the community to prepare and remain vigilant for any smoke or fires.
"If you do see a fire or smoke in the area today, report it straight away," he said.
"We need everyone to play their part and continue to be as prepared as possible."
