Labor announce policy to improve budgets, health for renters

Landlords will be provided money to upgrade energy efficiency in rentals should Labor be elected to government after March 23.
Labor leader Rebecca White has announced that grants of up to $1000 will be provided to landlords who match the contribution for the installation of heat pumps or insulation as well as glazing, lighting or hot water system upgrades.
She said the grants program will cover 2500 properties.
"Tasmanian winters can be incredibly cold and we know many Tasmanian families are making difficult decisions on whether to heat their homes or put food on the table," Ms White said.
"In the past two years, power bills have gone up by 22.5 per cent despite the fact Tasmania owns the hydro and we produce power locally."
Ms White said the party would also invest $5 million to make 2500 public and social housing properties more energy efficient.
"We hear too often from families who live in homes that are mouldy, have condensation and are generally cold and terrible how poorly their health is as a consequence of that," she said.
Tenants Union of Tasmania principal solicitor Ben Bartl said while Labor's policy was supported, the Residential Tenancy Act should require landlords to meet mandatory energy efficiency standards as was the case in Victoria and the ACT.
"Many renters, particularly those with the least capacity to pay, live in poor quality housing that is expensive to heat and cool," he said
"Improving energy efficiency in rental properties will reduce energy bills, improve health and help combat climate change."
