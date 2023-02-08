Metro bus services cancelled

Metro bus services in the North and North West are not currently impacted by service disruptions occurring in Southern Tasmania but the union is concerned that Launceston might be impacted in the future.
More than 70 bus service cancellations occurred in the state's South on Tuesday.
Rail, Tram and Bus Union state secretary Ric Bean blamed high resignation rates caused by driver safety concerns, however Metro Tasmania says driver shortages are behind its latest service disruptions.
Mr Bean said Metro was failing to respond appropriately to violent and anti-social behaviours on buses, leading to a high rate of resignations, and the union had called for driver safety barriers or transit officer security on buses.
"The turnover of our drivers is the number one problem and Metro are unable to keep up with that and fill the vacant positions. There are a couple of contributiong factors for the resignations, one being the level of violence that is occurring," Mr Bean said.
Metro Tasmania chief executive Katie Cooper said drivers were leaving Metro due to alternative career opportunites, relocation to the mainland, leaving due to retirement or personal circumstance, and because of bad anti-social experiences.
She said Metro had been experiencing anti-social behaviour challenges, and working with police, local government and community groups to deal with the issues.
Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said he has told his department to support Metro with anti-social behaviour measures. - ISABEL BIRD
