Launceston model puts in showstopping performance at New York Fashion Week

A Launceston teenager has returned home after modelling at one of the most prestigious fashion shows in the world, and she's brought a few stories with her.
Wendy Thomson walked the runway for Australian label Belle Le Chic at the New York Fashion Week, which ran from February 9-14.
The 16-year-old entered the industry about two and a half years ago after graduating from Launceston academy Sue Rees Modelling.
She began participating in Tasmanian pageants soon after, leading to her first interstate competition in Sydney last year.
There Ms Thomson was noticed by formal wear company Belle Le Chic and received an offer to model at the international scale.
Despite the fashion industry's fierce reputation, she said her peers in New York were extremely supportive.
"Everyone there was really nice, at no moment you ever felt judged," she said.
"They were very open and kind towards one another, which is good because the industry is quite judgemental in some aspects."
Ms Thomson was involved with two shows for the label.
"The first was an evening gown and the second was more of a fun fashion to go out dancing," she said.
"The more I walked down the runway - I just got used to that feeling of adrenaline."
While the teenager said the whole experience was "overwhelming", the highlight of her trip was being featured on a billboard in Times Square.
"It was insane, I don't even know how to explain it," she said.
"It was one of the biggest billboards over there as well."
Ms Thomson wasn't sure if she wanted to pursue a career in modelling given how tough the job market can be outside of a specific age range.
"I'm still trying to think about studying and school while keeping that on the side," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.