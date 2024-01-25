Face of fashion: Launceston modelling guru Sue Rees awarded OAM

Sue Rees had to check the email twice.
Sitting at her computer, news had just come through that she would be awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia.
"I went to tears," she said.
Ms Rees has been the face of Launceston's fashion scene for 50 years.
She's organised countless fashion shows, spearheaded Fashions on the Field for decades, and has served as state manager and national director for Miss Teen Australia.
But it all began when she started the Sue Rees Modelling and Deportment Agency in 1975.
"When I took the school on I thought I could give something back to the girls," the Tasmanian Turf Club life member said.
"Not only in modelling - I like people to think that I'm a self improvement school before a modelling school.
"I've always said there's life after modelling - if they learn all about table etiquette and generally how to hold themselves in public, how to go from a job interview, [then I've done my job]."
Many of her students have enjoyed success far beyond Tasmania.
One of the first students she sent to the mainland secured a contract with Country Road, while others have competed and modelled overseas.
Chelsea Freestone was named World Teen Supermodel in 2019, and has since gone on to become a paramedic.
Ms Rees said it had always been her dream to help young women reach their full potential.
"That's where I get my joy from it, to see what they're like at the beginning and what they're like at the finish," she said.
"[It's amazing] to see them at the end of the course, confident that when they go down their chosen path for a career they will succeed.
"It's been fantastic to see what the girls have gone on to do."
Ms Rees estimates that thousands of girls have come through the school during her 49 years at the helm.
Some of her recent students have been granddaughters of early students.
She says a passion for Launceston and tourism keeps her going.
"I'll give it up one day, when I think I've had enough," she said.
"But there's always something - an opportunity that comes up.
"I'm not doing it for myself, I'm doing it for the girls."
