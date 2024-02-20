'Rose coloured glasses' ignores how bad the past was for so many

IN REGARDS to Malcolm Cowan's letter (The Examiner, February 5). For some people who sit on the fringes and drive their own agenda. The train line to Scottsdale (64 kms) has been there for 150 years and is possibly the most scenic in Australia. To pull it up for a bike trail is a very backward step. 80 per cent of the population of Scottsdale voted to keep the railway for trains. Dorset removed 26 kms of railway for a bike trail from Scottsdale to Billycock Hill and it has very little use. In 2018 Launceston Mayor, Danny Gibson forced a vote by the new council without giving them all the information. The Councillors asked for two weeks to familiarise themselves with the planning application but this was refused by Greg Howard Mayor of Dorset Council and Michael Stretten who has since resigned. Mayor Gibson also asked if any Councillors had a conflict of interest. Four Councillors had strong connections to bike organisations but did not absent themselves from the vote. Opponents produced evidence of the massive contamination which was totally ignored. The only avenue left to save the train line was to appeal to TASCAT. This cost me $225,000. Malcolm Cowan has been writing letters about bikes vs trains for over eight years. Tourists and locals pay to ride on trains which boosts the economy. This is not about bikes vs trains. The NE Line affects 94 private properties between Lilydale and Scottsdale. The line from Cold Water Creek to Scottsdale covers 204 properties. These are not hobby farms, they are people's livelihoods running sheep, cattle, crops, timber etc. The biosecurity will be damaged from the use of motor bikes, horses, dogs and backpackers and there are no toilet facilities for pedestrians and bike riders. This is a unique, historical railway line - let's keep it that way.