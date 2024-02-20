'Rose coloured glasses' ignores how bad the past was for so many

WHAT an interesting statement from Dane Murphy (The Examiner, February 14) that those who don't want to live in the past don't know how good the past was. I'm wondering what 'good' parts Mr Murphy is referring to? Perhaps it was when domestic violence was considered a 'private matter' and considered to be putting 'little woman in her place'?
Or maybe when physically assaulting children with implements was considered fine, as it was 'discipline'? Maybe it was when paedophile priests and other child sex predators were ignored?
Going back a little further, maybe it was when so many First Nations people were not allowed universal voting rights, not counted as part of the population in the Census and racism was considered normal? How about when gay people were subject to laws that made their sexuality illegal?
Looking at the past through 'rose coloured glasses' ignores how bad they actually were for so many.
Geoff McLean, Launceston
I WAS really pleased to read that Elise Archer was going to stand as an Independent in the upcoming election but disappointed to hear the next day that she had decided not to stand due to health reasons. If elected, which I am sure she would have been, she would have brought some really positive and strong medicine to a very sick Lower House.
Hope you recover soon, Elise.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
IN REGARDS to Malcolm Cowan's letter (The Examiner, February 5). For some people who sit on the fringes and drive their own agenda. The train line to Scottsdale (64 kms) has been there for 150 years and is possibly the most scenic in Australia. To pull it up for a bike trail is a very backward step. 80 per cent of the population of Scottsdale voted to keep the railway for trains. Dorset removed 26 kms of railway for a bike trail from Scottsdale to Billycock Hill and it has very little use. In 2018 Launceston Mayor, Danny Gibson forced a vote by the new council without giving them all the information. The Councillors asked for two weeks to familiarise themselves with the planning application but this was refused by Greg Howard Mayor of Dorset Council and Michael Stretten who has since resigned. Mayor Gibson also asked if any Councillors had a conflict of interest. Four Councillors had strong connections to bike organisations but did not absent themselves from the vote. Opponents produced evidence of the massive contamination which was totally ignored. The only avenue left to save the train line was to appeal to TASCAT. This cost me $225,000. Malcolm Cowan has been writing letters about bikes vs trains for over eight years. Tourists and locals pay to ride on trains which boosts the economy. This is not about bikes vs trains. The NE Line affects 94 private properties between Lilydale and Scottsdale. The line from Cold Water Creek to Scottsdale covers 204 properties. These are not hobby farms, they are people's livelihoods running sheep, cattle, crops, timber etc. The biosecurity will be damaged from the use of motor bikes, horses, dogs and backpackers and there are no toilet facilities for pedestrians and bike riders. This is a unique, historical railway line - let's keep it that way.
Paul C. Cabalzar, Launceston
JACQUI Lambie said it was unrealistic to announce detailed policies given it was a minor party. If they are a party they should at a minimum have guiding principles that are available for scrutiny. They have two Senators. Surely they can manage to cobble together some policies. The reality is JLN is not a party but an individual. If elected to the State parliament we will not know what we are getting other than likely chaos. Don't risk JLN.
Garth Faulkner, Trevallyn
