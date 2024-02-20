The Examiner
'Rose coloured glasses' ignores how bad the past was for so many

Updated February 20 2024 - 2:41pm, first published 11:19am
WHAT an interesting statement from Dane Murphy (The Examiner, February 14) that those who don't want to live in the past don't know how good the past was. I'm wondering what 'good' parts Mr Murphy is referring to? Perhaps it was when domestic violence was considered a 'private matter' and considered to be putting 'little woman in her place'?

