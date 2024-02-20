A saving of $800 for one Launceston family if school fees scrapped

Fees at Tasmanian public schools would be ditched under the Greens, who are also offering yearly $110 back to school payments for low-income families.
Launceston father-of-four Jason Carney said school fees were eating into his family's budget.
He said his two youngest children started kindergarten this year and he was now being hit by $800 school fees.
These costs, along with uniforms, school bags and lunch items, all added up and would rise as the children got older.
"When we know the levies are due we cut down on family activities or any extra spending on the children," Mr Carney said.
"We are in a luckier position than some, and we still struggle to make ends meet."
Mr Carney said abolishing fees to provide a free education made sense.
"School fees and costs put up an instant barrier to education. Why are we putting up these barriers?"
The Greens said the current fee system sees some parents pay three times more in school fees than parents whose children attend different schools, while schools receive different student funding amounts.
It said it would fight for the state's education funding to be evenly distributed between all schools, which would result in extra funds to cover the cost of ditching school levies.
Its commitment for a yearly $110 back to school payment would be for concession card holders to purchase uniforms and other school supplies.
Up to 42 per cent of students attending public schools in Tasmania are from poorer families.
Greens MP Vica Bayley said everything would be fully costed in its budgets.
"When you consider that Premier Jeremy Rockliff is prepared to spend over a billion on a stadium that Tasmanian people don't want or need, you can see there is capacity for Tasmanians to pay for these measures," Mr Bayley said.
"It is critical not only for our families but for the future of this state. The education system is where the leaders and creators of future Tasmania are being born right now," he said.
"This is about helping Tasmanian families with the cost of living crisis to ensure they go to school and get a quality education."
