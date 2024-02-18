'It hits home': Why the JackJumpers' win meant so much

Having locked in third spot on the NBL ladder and playing a Perth Wildcats side missing Bryce Cotton, there wasn't much on the line for the Tasmania JackJumpers at face value.
But Saturday night's Teal Game once again brought the best out of the franchise, as they honoured Jo Harris and gynaecological cancer foundation SHE (Support, Hope, Education) with an 86-72 win.
A tradition which has existed for as many years as the JackJumpers, the match perhaps took on more meaning than the previous two editions, with it being the first since Harris's death.
More than that though, the game has always been important for coach Scott Roth who has lost his sister and mother to cancer, while star guard Milton Doyle's father succumbed to cancer in the middle of the season.
"Once you hear people's stories and see what they've been going through and the battles that they have in their daily life, it hits home," Doyle said.
"It was something special to go out here and play tonight for the Harris family.
"If we could change someone's life or give them a different perspective and just make them happy, we love to do it."
Roth reiterated the importance which the game has among the franchise.
"Anything that we can do to represent [the foundation] has been fantastic. I appreciate our guys playing as hard as they did tonight, it's a little weird type of game to come into, but it's bigger than basketball," he said.
On the court, Tasmania effectively won the contest in the second quarter where they scored 25 points and limited the league's second-placed team to 10.
Led by Doyle's 24 points, Tasmania's best Australian offerings continued to fire on all cylinders to cap off remarkably consistent runs into the playoffs respectively.
Jack McVeigh put up 20 once again as he finishes a regular season with career-high numbers in points (16.4), blocks (0.4), assists (1.6), rebounds (5.3), field-goal percentage (52) and minutes per match (29.7).
The other was Will Magnay who recorded five blocks, eight rebounds and 13 points, leading Doyle call him as favourite for two league awards, defensive player of the year and sixth man of the year.
"If Mags does not get defensive player of the year, it's a joke," he said.
While Roth wasn't as focused on who would be lifting a trophy at the league's awards night, he believed Doyle, Jordon Crawford, Magnay and McVeigh were all deserving and that a potential snub could play in the JackJumpers' favour.
"I hope they walk away with some awards, they definitely deserve it, but if they don't, we'll be ready for our next game," Roth said.
"And I know some of our guys will have some chips on their shoulder [and will] go out and prove what they're about."
The JackJumpers will enter the play-in qualification round due to begin next week.
